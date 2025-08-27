The Outside Scoop

Big (Good and Bad) Feels At the 2025 Big Bad Film Fest
The third annual festival for action movies and action short films offered plenty to enjoy alongside ample reminders of paradise lost.
  
Scott Mendelson
3
Box Office: 5 Hot Takes As 'KPop Demon Hunters' Tops Mere $78M Weekend
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is not the start of Netflix embracing theatres, but rather a specific success akin to ‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’ or ‘The…
  
Scott Mendelson
1
The Latest, Longest and Best Friday Box Office Report for August 22, 2025
‘Ne Zha 2’ made more media noise than box office bucks in its domestic return, but ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ nabbed a rare Chinese release for…
  
Scott Mendelson
2
Blake Lively Returns, 'Highlander' Gets The Best Karen, 'KPop' Nears Netflix Record and More
Can ‘Street Fighter’ become a franchise on its third attempt? Plus, brief thoughts on the delay of ‘Cat in the Hat,’ a naval-gazing discussion on the…
  
Scott Mendelson
4
Ep. 81 - 'Nobody 2' Could. 'Nobody 2' Would!
Listen now | Action For Everyone's Mike Scott and Max Deering pop in to discuss the latest 87North theatrical offering. Plus: What movie does Lisa Laman…
4
1:40:24
Box Office: Scott Mendelson and the Kinda-Sorta Bummer Summer
The 2025 lineup lacked top-tier events like ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ unexpected sleepers like ‘It Ends With Us,’ and even high-grossing flops like ‘Indiana…
  
Scott Mendelson
2
Box Office: 7 Hot Takes as Domestic Weekend Dips Below $100M
‘The Housemaid,’ not ‘Americana,’ will be the test for Sydney Sweeney’s bankability, ‘Superman’ remained afloat despite PVOD, a key lesson from…
  
Scott Mendelson
1
Box Office: 'Weapons' Conjures $7.4M Friday as 'Superman' Holds Despite Early PVOD Release
Hollywood needs to make more “grown-up movies for kids,” while James Gunn’s alleged reasons for 'Superman’s early EST launch seem to be forgetting the…
  
Scott Mendelson
1
Box Office: ‘Nobody 2’ Nabs $3.3m Friday, while ‘Shin Godzilla’ Roars but ‘War 2’ Is Good for Absolutely Nothing
The Sydney Sweeney-starring modern-day western thriller will open below $500k in 1,100 theaters. That speaks to the nature of its release, not any…
  
Scott Mendelson
Ep. 80 - Hooray For Hollywood?
Ryan Scott returns as we discuss why 'Weapons' and 'Freakier Friday' are both uncommonly aspirational box office stories.
  
Scott Mendelson
2
1:04:51
Sofia Carson Rules and 'KPop Demon Hunters' Rises While Marvel Distracts But Universal Chickens Out
‘My Oxford Year’ tops Netflix’s weekly ratings while ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is weeks away from topping ‘Red Notice’. Yet even while Marvel seems to be…
  
Scott Mendelson
2
Hollywood's Ill-Advised Summer Vacation
It has been a great box office season for Warner Bros. Discovery and a mostly solid one for Disney and Universal (and A24). However, #survivetill2025…
  
Scott Mendelson
1
